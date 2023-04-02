MONDAY
BASEBALL
Unicoi County at Sullivan East, 5 p.m.
Holston at Grayson County, 5 p.m.
Bland County at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
George Wythe at Pulaski County, 5 p.m.
Volunteer at Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
West Ridge at David Crockett, 6 p.m.
Chilhowie at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Gate City at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Twin Springs at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Union at J.I. Burton, 5 p.m.
Marion at Fort Chiswell, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Rural Retreat at Holston, 5 p.m.
George Wythe at Radford, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
George Wythe at Bland County, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Castlewood at Richlands, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Richlands at Eastside, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
