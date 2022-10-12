Prep Schedule

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TSSAA VOLLEYBALL 

Sectionals 

Thursday

Class AAA

Heritage at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA

Knox Gibbs at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.

TSSAAA GIRLS SOCCER 

District 1-AA 

Finals

Tennessee at Greeneville, 6 p.m. 

***

FOOTBALL

Graham at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Richlands at Tazewell, 6:30 p.m.

Gate City at John Battle, 7 p.m.

Abingdon at Union, 7 p.m.

Council at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

Twin Springs at Castlewood, 7 p.m.

Hurley at Grundy, 7 p.m.

Rye Cove at Eastside, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Daniel Boone at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.

West Ridge at Morristown East, 7 p.m.

Marion at Richlands, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Gate City at Lee High, 7 p.m.

Wise County Central at Union, 7 p.m.

Tazewell at Bluefield, W.Va., 7:30 p.m.

Greeneville at Sullivan East, 7:30 p.m.

Castlewood at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Phelps (Ky.) at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.

Holston at Northwood, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Galax, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Grundy at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.

Twin Springs at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Honaker at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Another Friday night of high school football is on tap tonight, with 14 games across the BHC coverage area in Tennessee and Virginia. Who wins? Check out our predictions. 

