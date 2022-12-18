Prep Schedule

Monday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cloudland at West Ridge, 5:30 p.m.
Tazewell at Chilhowie, 7:15 p.m.
Holston at John Battle, 7:30 p.m.
Hurley at River View (W.Va.), 7:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.
Holston at John Battle, 8 p.m.
Sullivan East in Big H BBQ Bash, at Cherokee
Tennessee High at KSA Events Tournament, at Orlando
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hurley at River View (W.Va.), 6 p.m.
People are also reading…
Betsy Layne (Ky.) at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Castlewood, 6 p.m.
Holston at John Battle, 6:30 p.m.
Twin Springs at Cherokee Tournament