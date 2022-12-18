 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Monday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cloudland at West Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

Tazewell at Chilhowie, 7:15 p.m.

Holston at John Battle, 7:30 p.m.

Hurley at River View (W.Va.), 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Grayson County, 7:30 p.m.

Holston at John Battle, 8 p.m.

Sullivan East in Big H BBQ Bash, at Cherokee

Tennessee High at KSA Events Tournament, at Orlando

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hurley at River View (W.Va.), 6 p.m.

Betsy Layne (Ky.) at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Castlewood, 6 p.m.

Holston at John Battle, 6:30 p.m.

Twin Springs at Cherokee Tournament

