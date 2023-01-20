Prep Schedule

Saturday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ridgeview at Chilhowie, 1:15 p.m.
New Peoples Bank Holiday Classic, Third-Place Game: Holston at Honaker, 4 p.m.
Richlands at Hurley, 4:30 p.m.
New Peoples Bank Holiday Classic, Championship Game: John Battle vs. J.I. Burton (at Honaker), 6 p.m.
Abingdon at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.
West Ridge at Gate City, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Richlands at Hurley, 3 p.m.
Providence Academy at Sullivan East, 4:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Tennessee High, 5:30 p.m.
Gate City at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
VMI meet
John Battle meet
WRESTLING
Graham Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Union tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Rural Retreat Invitational, 10 a.m.
Richlands in William Fleming tournament, 10 a.m.
Abingdon in Christiansburg tournament
West Ridge at Day of Duals, at Greeneville