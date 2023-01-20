 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Saturday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ridgeview at Chilhowie, 1:15 p.m.

New Peoples Bank Holiday Classic, Third-Place Game: Holston at Honaker, 4 p.m.

Richlands at Hurley, 4:30 p.m.

New Peoples Bank Holiday Classic, Championship Game: John Battle vs. J.I. Burton (at Honaker), 6 p.m.

Abingdon at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.

West Ridge at Gate City, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Richlands at Hurley, 3 p.m.

Providence Academy at Sullivan East, 4:30 p.m.

Abingdon at Tennessee High, 5:30 p.m.

Gate City at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

VMI meet

John Battle meet

WRESTLING

Graham Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Union tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Rural Retreat Invitational, 10 a.m.

Richlands in William Fleming tournament, 10 a.m.

Abingdon in Christiansburg tournament

West Ridge at Day of Duals, at Greeneville

