agate

Prep Schedule

WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Graham at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.

Tazewell at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Galax, 7:30 p.m.

Northwood at Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Daniel Boone at Gate City, 8 p.m.

Letcher County Central (Ky.) at Twin Springs, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tazewell at Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Galax at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.

Northwood at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.

Daniel Boone at Gate City, 6:30 p.m.

Letcher County Central (Ky) at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Graham at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

George Wythe at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Best of Bristol, at Virginia High School 

Richlands tri-match, 6 p.m.

Northwood match

Eastside match

INDOOR TRACK

Abingdon meet

