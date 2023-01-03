Prep Schedule

WEDNESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Graham at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Galax, 7:30 p.m.
Northwood at Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Daniel Boone at Gate City, 8 p.m.
Letcher County Central (Ky.) at Twin Springs, 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tazewell at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Galax at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.
Northwood at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Daniel Boone at Gate City, 6:30 p.m.
Letcher County Central (Ky) at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
- Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12, his 5th this year
- Records show Edwards' gun rights had been revoked
- Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
- Early arrival leads to couple birthing baby in their living room
- PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High to face unbeaten Lebanon in Holiday Classic finals; GW vs. Radford ppd. until today
- Prep Roundup: Bartuski's buzzer-beater lifts Chilhowie; GW, Lebanon boys still unbeaten
- Business challenge program helps turn entrepreneurial dreams into real life success stories
- Prep Roundup: Carey Keene and Keyton Keene (Lebanon), Addie WIlhoit (Providence Academy), Avery Horne (West Ridge), Caden Boyd (Honaker), Dante Worley (Virginia High) among Wednesday's stars
- Fire damages gaming center, but operations go on
- Lawsuit could impact legislative action on skill games
- ARBY'S CLASSIC: Bond delivers as Norcross stops Vikings
- Damar Hamlin has distinguished self as mature, generous member of Bills' team
- Osborne, Nave likely to become mayor, vice mayor
- McClung featured in G League doc
- Lebanon outlasts Bearcats to win Holiday Classic
Graham at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
George Wythe at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Best of Bristol, at Virginia High School
Richlands tri-match, 6 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!