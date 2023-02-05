MONDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rye Cove at Wise County Central, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Holston, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rural Retreat at Galax, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Abingdon in the Region 3D diving meet at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center
TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rural Retreat at Chilhowie, 7:15 p.m.
Ridgeview at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
West Logan Christian at Hurley, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Springs at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Patrick Henry, 7:30 p.m.
Gate City at Lee High, 8 p.m.
Abingdon at John Battle, 8 p.m.
Virginia High at Graham, 8 p.m.
Unicoi County at Sullivan East, 8 p.m.
Volunteer at Tennessee High, 8 p.m.
Science Hill at West Ridge, 8 p.m.
Northwood at Holston, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ridgeview at Union, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 6 p.m.
Council at Hurley, 6 p.m.
Twin Springs at Castlewood, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at Honaker, 6:30 p.m.
Gate City at Lee High, 6:30 p.m.
Abingdon at John Battle, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Graham, 6:30 p.m.
Unicoi County at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.
Volunteer at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
Science Hill at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Northwood at Holston, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Abingdon in the Region 3D swimming meet at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center
Patrick Henry meet at Emory & Henry
