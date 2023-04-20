FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Happy Valley at Sullivan East, 5 p.m.
Letcher Central (Ky.) at Tennessee High, 5 p.m.
Coppinger Tournament: Woodrow Wilson vs Graham (at Princeton), 5 p.m.
George Wythe at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Honaker at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Eastside at Castlewood, 5 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Abingdon at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
John Battle at Lee High, 6 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Coppinger Tournament: Marion vs. Bluefield (at Bowen Field), 7 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian at Twin Valley
SOFTBALL
Lee High at John Battle, 5 p.m.
Graham at Fort Chiswell, 5 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Union, 5 p.m.
University High at West Ridge, 5 p.m.
George Wythe at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Unaka at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
David Crockett at Tennessee High, 5:30 p.m.
Honaker at Bluefield (W.Va.), 5:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Gate City, 6:30 p.m.
Hurley at Phelps (Ky.)
BOYS SOCCER
Lebanon at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
John Battle at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Union at Graham, 7 p.m.
West Ridge at Sullivan East, 7 p.m. (Sullivan County Cup)
Gate City at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union at Graham, 5 p.m.
John Battle at Lee High, 5:30 p.m.
Gate City at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Abingdon, Tennessee High in Science Hill tournament, 4 p.m.
Castlewood at Richlands, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Abingdon, Tennessee High in Science Hill tournament, 4 p.m.
Virginia High at Gate City, 4 p.m.
Graham at Rural Retreat, 4:30 p.m.
Lebanon vs. J.I. Burton (at UVa-Wise), 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Virginia High at Abingdon, 11 a.m.
West Ridge vs Gate City, doubleheader (at Hunter Wright Stadium), 11 a.m.
Marion at Princeton, 12 p.m.
Coppinger Tournament: Richlands vs. Graham (at Bowen Field), 12 p.m.
Mountain Mission at Castlewood (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
Coppinger Tournament: Bluefield vs. Tazewell (at Bowen Field) 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati Elder at Tennessee High, 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
John Battle at Virginia High, 2 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
John Battle in North Buncombe, N.C. meet, 9 a.m.
Abingdon Invitational
Floyd County meet
TENNIS
Abingdon, Tennessee High in Science Hill tournament