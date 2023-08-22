THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
Honaker at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
West Ridge at David Crockett, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia High at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Union at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
Tennessee High at Dobyns-Bennett, 7 p.m.
Castlewood at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Holston at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Grundy at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Marion at Chilhowie, 7:30 p.m.
Eastside at Patrick Henry
Rural Retreat at George Wythe
GIRLS SOCCER
Sullivan East at Cherokee, 6 p.m.
Daniel Boone at Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
Unicoi County at West Ridge, 6 p.m.
GOLF
West Ridge vs. Elizabethton, Dobyns-Bennett (at Warriors Path)
Mountain 7 match at Lonesome Pine Country Club, 4 p.m.
Cedar Hill Country Club match (Jonesville)
Holston Hills Golf Club match (Marion)
Blue Ridge Country Club match (Galax)
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
John Battle at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Union at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Gate City at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Marion at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
West Ridge at Daniel Boone, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at Grundy, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Sherman (W.Va.), 7 p.m.
Phelps (Ky.) at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
North Greene at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Cumberland Gap, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Twin Springs at Northwood, 7 p.m.
Hancock County at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
Eastern Montgomery at Holston, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Tennessee High at Sullivan East, 7:30 p.m.
Graham at Bluefield (W.Va.), 7:30 p.m.
George Wythe at Radford, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia High Invitational
CROSS COUNTRY
Run for the Hills, at South Holston Dam
Blacksburg meet