MONDAY
BASEBALL
Tazewell at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Chuckey-Doak at Sullivan East, 5 p.m.
Grundy at Honaker, 5 p.m.
Twin Springs at Rye Cove, 5 p.m.
Castlewood at Thomas Walker, 5 p.m.
Pulaski County at George Wythe, 5 p.m.
Tennessee High at Unicoi County, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at J.I. Burton, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Mount View (W.Va.)
SOFTBALL
Sullivan East at Daniel Boone, 4:30 p.m.
West Ridge at Unicoi County, 4:30 p.m.
Castlewood at Thomas Walker, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Graham, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Honaker, 5 p.m.
Twin Springs at Rye Cove, 5 p.m.
Pulaski County at George Wythe, 5 p.m.
Abingdon at Tennessee High, 5:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Phelps (Ky.) at Hurley
Grundy at Twin Valley
BOYS SOCCER
Ridgeview at Patrick Henry, 5:30 p.m.
Graham at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Wise County Central, 8 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Graham at Virginia High, 5:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Wise County Central, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Lebanon at Virginia High, 4 p.m.
Lee High at Gate City, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Virginia High at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Gate City at Lee High, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Lebanon at Northwood, 4:05 p.m.
Twin Valley at Honaker (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
Virginia High vs Richlands (at Tazewell), 5 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Castlewood, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
Union at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
John Battle at Gate City, 6 p.m.
Chilhowie at Holston, 6 p.m.
Tazewell at Marion, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Lebanon at Northwood, 4 p.m.
Wise County Central at Lee High, 4:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Union, 5 p.m.
Eastside at J.I. Burton, 5 p.m.
Gate City at John Battle, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
Honaker at Lebanon, 5:30 p.m.
Tazewell at Marion, 6 p.m.
Virginia High at Richlands, 6 p.m.
Chilhowie at Holston, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Rural Retreat at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
Sullivan East at Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
West Ridge at Science Hill, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Marion at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Union at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marion at Tazewell, 5:30 p.m.
John Battle at Gate City, 5:30 p.m.
Richlands at Virginia High, 5:30 p.m.
Union at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Virginia High at Richlands, 4 p.m.
Union at Abingdon, 4 p.m.
Tazewell at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
John Battle at Gate City, 4 p.m
Lee High at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Richlands at Virginia High, 4 p.m.
Gate City at John Battle, 4 p.m.
Wise County Central at Lee High, 4 p.m.
Union at Abingdon, 4 p.m.
Marion at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
Graham at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Upper Lakes Conference meet, at Elizabethton