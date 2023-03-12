MONDAY
BASEBALL
Tennessee High at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Sullivan East at Clinton, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sullivan East at Dobyns-Bennett, 4:30 p.m.
John Battle at West Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Eastside at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Abingdon at AC Reynolds, TBA
TENNIS
West Ridge at Cherokee, 4 p.m.
Richlands at Narrows, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Marion at Fort Chiswell, 5 p.m
Virginia High at Abingdon, 5 p.m.
Gate City at Sullivan East, 5 p.m.
Science Hill at West Ridge, 6 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Wise County Central, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
West Ridge at Science Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Richlands at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Graham, 5 p.m.
Johnson County at Sullivan East, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 6 p.m.
Honaker at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Graham at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
Union at Wise County Central, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Gate City, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bland County at Marion, 5 p.m.
Union at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Honaker at Richlands, 5:30 p.m.
Graham at George Wythe, 5:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Gate City, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
Sullivan East at Elizabethton, 3:30 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 4 p.m.
George Wythe at Graham, 4:30 p.m.