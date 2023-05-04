FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Cornerstone Christian at Northwood (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
George Wythe at Grayson County, 5 p.m.
Honaker at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Montcalm (W.Va.)
SOFTBALL
Union at Ridgeview, 5 p.m.
George Wythe at Grayson County, 5 p.m.
Tennessee High at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Gate City, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Union, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ridgeview at Union, 5 p.m.
Gate City at Lee High, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Virginia High at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Graham at Virginia High, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Abingdon at the Dogwood Classic
