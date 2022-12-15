Prep Schedule

Friday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Richlands at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Lee High at John Battle, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.
Grundy at Holston, 7:30 p.m.
Chilhowie at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Virginia High, 8 p.m.
Sullivan East at North Greene, 8 p.m.
West Ridge at Tennessee High, 8 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Rye Cove, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Richlands at Honaker, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at George Wythe, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at Union, 6 p.m.
Tri-Cities Christian at Castlewood, 6 p.m.
Abingdon at Virginia High, 6:30 p.m.
Lee High at John Battle, 6:30 p.m.
Sullivan East at North Greene, 6:30 p.m.
West Ridge at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Rye Cove, 6:45 p.m.
Holston at Council, 7:30 p.m.
Northwood at Hurley, 7:30 p.m.
Castlewood at KACHEA, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Wytheville meet, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bobby Bates Classic at UVa-Wise, 5 p.m.