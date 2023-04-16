MONDAY
BASEBALL
Tazewell at Grayson County, 4:30 p.m.
Sullivan East at David Crockett, 5 p.m.
Eastside at Rye Cove, 5 p.m.
Ridgeview at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
Tennessee High at Unicoi County, 6 p.m.
Science Hill at West Ridge, 6 p.m.
Union at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Middlesboro (Ky.) at Lee High, 4:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at Honaker, 5 p.m.
Castlewood at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Eastside at Rye Cove, 5 p.m.
John Battle at Cherokee, 5:30 p.m.
Hurley at Montcalm (W.Va.)
BOYS SOCCER
John Battle at Union, 4 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
John Battle at Union (at Appalachia), 5 p.m.
Eastern Montgomery at George Wythe, 5:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Honaker, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Marion at John Battle, 4 p.m.
Wise County Central at Lee High, 4 p.m.
South Greene at West Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Eastside
GIRLS TENNIS
John Battle at Marion, 4 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Richlands, 4:30 p.m.
Wise County at Ridgeview, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Castlewood at Twin Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Giles at George Wythe, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Holston, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
David Crockett at Sullivan East, 5:30 p.m.
Unicoi County at Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Union, 6 p.m.
Gate City at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
Tazewell at Richlands, 6 p.m.
West Ridge at Science Hill, 6 p.m.
Chilhowie at Lebanon, 6:45 p.m.
John Battle at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Graham at Marion, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Twin Valley
SOFTBALL
Union at Lee High, 4:30 p.m.
West Ridge at Science Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Giles at George Wythe, 5 p.m.
Virginia High at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Holston, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
Elizabethton at Sullivan East, 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee High at Unicoi County, 5:30 p.m.
Graham at Marion, 6 p.m.
Tazewell at Richlands, 6 p.m.
Chilhowie at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Abingdon at Gate City, 6:30 p.m.
Hurley at Grundy
BOYS SOCCER
Greeneville at Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
Daniel Boone at West Ridge, 6 p.m.
Sullivan East at Unicoi County, 6:30 p.m.
Lee High at Union, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Gate City at Abingdon, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richlands at Tazewell, 5:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Honaker, 5:30 p.m.
Gate City at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Union, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Lee at Union, 4 p.m.
Virginia High at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Graham at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Volunteer at West Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Union at Lee High, 4 p.m.
Tennessee High at Science Hill, 4 p.m.
Marion at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Richlands at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Virginia High
TRACK & FIELD
Big 10 Conference Meet, at Dobyns-Bennett