Prep Schedule

MONDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Richlands at Holston, 6:30 p.m.
Cloudland at Patrick Henry, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cloudland at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Holston at Northwood, 6:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Union at Wise County Central, 7:30 p.m.
John Battle at Lee High, 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Northwood, 7:30 p.m.
Chilhowie at Holston, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Springs at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Thomas Walker, 7:30 p.m.
George Wythe at Galax, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Patrick Henry, 7:45 p.m.
Gate City at Ridgeview, 8 p.m.
Tazewell at Graham, 8 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 8 p.m.
Sullivan East at Elizabethton, 8 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 8 p.m.
Rye Cove at Eastside, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
John Battle at Lee High, 6 p.m.
Gate City at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Northwood, 6 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Twin Springs at Castlewood, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Rye Cove, 6 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Thomas Walker, 6 p.m.
George Wythe at Galax, 6 p.m.
Twin Valley at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Tazewell at Graham, 6:30 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 6:30 p.m.
Sullivan East at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Marion meet
Abingdon meet
WRESTLING
Tazewell tri-match, 6 p.m.
George Wythe match
Volunteer match