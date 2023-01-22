 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Richlands at Holston, 6:30 p.m.

Cloudland at Patrick Henry, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cloudland at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.

Holston at Northwood, 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union at Wise County Central, 7:30 p.m.

John Battle at Lee High, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Northwood, 7:30 p.m.

Chilhowie at Holston, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Springs at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.

J.I. Burton at Thomas Walker, 7:30 p.m.

George Wythe at Galax, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Valley at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Patrick Henry, 7:45 p.m.

Gate City at Ridgeview, 8 p.m.

Tazewell at Graham, 8 p.m.

Marion at Virginia High, 8 p.m.

Sullivan East at Elizabethton, 8 p.m.

Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 8 p.m.

Rye Cove at Eastside, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Union at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.

John Battle at Lee High, 6 p.m.

Gate City at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.

Lebanon at Northwood, 6 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.

Twin Springs at Castlewood, 6 p.m.

Eastside at Rye Cove, 6 p.m.

J.I. Burton at Thomas Walker, 6 p.m.

George Wythe at Galax, 6 p.m.

Twin Valley at Honaker, 6 p.m.

Tazewell at Graham, 6:30 p.m.

Marion at Virginia High, 6:30 p.m.

Sullivan East at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.

Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Marion meet

Abingdon meet

WRESTLING

Tazewell tri-match, 6 p.m.

George Wythe match

Volunteer match

