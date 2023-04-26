THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Eastside at Twin Springs, 4:30 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Castlewood, 5 p.m.
Sullivan East at Chuckey-Doak, 5 p.m.
Bland County at George Wythe, 5 p.m.
Tennessee High at Unicoi County, 6 p.m.
Daniel Boone at West Ridge, 6 p.m.
Grundy at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Graham in Coppinger tournament
Twin Valley at River View (W.Va.)
SOFTBALL
West Ridge at David Crockett, 4:30 p.m.
Grundy at Honaker, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
West Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett, 6 p.m.
Chuckey-Doak at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
Richlands at Graham, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Lee High, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Galax, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Tazewell, 8 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marion at Bland County, 5 p.m.
Richlands at Graham, 5 p.m.
Virginia High at Tazewell, 5:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Lee High, 5:30 p.m.
George Wythe at Galax, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
John Battle at Union, 4 p.m.
Tazewell at Virginia High, 4:30 p.m.
Graham at Richlands 4:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at Abingdon, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Union at John Battle, 4 p.m.
Tennessee High at Dobyns-Bennett, 4 p.m.
Virginia High at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
Richlands at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at Abingdon, 5 p.m.
