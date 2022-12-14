Prep Schedule

Thursday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lebanon at Tazewell, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Rural Retreat, 7:30 p.m.
Hurley at Phelps (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lebanon at Tazewell, 6 p.m.
Marion at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.
Hurley at Phelps (Ky.), 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Sullivan East at West Ridge
Marion match
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brian Woodson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today