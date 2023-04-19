THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Twin Springs at Thomas Walker, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Sullivan East at Volunteer, 6:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Holston, 6:30 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Graham, 7 p.m.
Tennessee High at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Eastside at Castlewood, 4:30 p.m.
Twin Springs at Thomas Walker, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Northwood, 5 p.m.
- Reid Sturgill named head football coach at Chilhowie
- PREP BASEBALL: Parker power carries Lebanon past Falcons
- Former Radford baseball player sues ex-coach, athletic director
- $1 billion Lego factory in Virginia expected to open in 2025
- PREP ROUNDUP: Bunch leads Union past Gate City; Rural Retreat baseball, softball teams win; Tazewell baseball team wins in 10 innings; Honaker boys soccer is 9-0; Castlewood tops Thomas Walker
- PREP BOYS HOOPS: J.I. Burton's Church turns focus to family, steps down after four seasons leading the Raiders
- PREP ROUNDUP: Rye Cove softball team moves to 13-0 with key win; Virginia High's baseball squad wins fifth straight; Hart, Dye hit two homers apiece for Honaker's softball team; Castlewood baseball, softball squads prevail;
- BRIEFS: Villani resigns at Ridgeview; Barry Wade steps down as AD at Tennessee High; Track wins for THS duo of Robinson, Meares; King's Luper earns C/C weekly award
- PREP ROUNDUP: VHS gets key Southwest District baseball victory over Tazewell; Battle falls to LCA; East blanked University High; Abingdon sweeps track meet
- McDonald's is upgrading its burgers. Here's what to know.
- Unbeaten Rye Cove faces test from Eastside
- MOUNTAIN 7 DISTRICT SOFTBALL: Blue Devils favored in Mountain 7
- LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Nancy Jo Roberts (Northwood) finds home at Concord
- PREP ROUNDUP: Lebanon wins Region 1D baseball finals rematch vs. Chilhowie; Abingdon's Humphreys, Turman team for no-hitter; Tazewell's Compton Ks 20, Virginia High's James drives in 7; J.I. Burton baseball team scores 24, Grundy softball puts up 21
- PREP ROUNDUP: Raniah Gaitor (John Battle), Kayla Roland (Chilhowie), Ada Gillenwater (Gate City), Colton Green (George Wythe), Landon Nixon (Eastside), Beckett Dotson (Abingdon), Devan Patel (George Wythe) among Friday's stars
Cherokee at John Battle, 5:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Graham, 6 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 6:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Holston, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Patrick Henry vs. Holston (at The Meadows, Abingdon), 5 p.m.
Sullivan East at Daniel Boone, 6 p.m.
Grundy at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lebanon at John Battle, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
John Battle at Lee High, 4 p.m.
Sullivan East at Volunteer, 4 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 4:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Graham at Virginia High, 4 p.m.
Lee High at John Battle, 4 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!