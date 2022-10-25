Prep Schedule

WEDNESDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
Southwest District meet at Sugar Hollow Park
Black Diamond District meet at Enoch’s Branch Park
Cumberland District meet at UVa-Wise
Hogoheegee District meet at Lebanon Primary School
Mountain Empire District meet at Blacksburg High School
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
Lee High at John Battle, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Mountain 7 District meet
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Tennessee High at Cherokee, 7 p.m.
West Ridge at Jefferson County, 7 p.m.
Abingdon at Union, 7 p.m.
Gate City at Wise County Central, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Marion, 7 p.m.
Graham at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
David Crockett at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Montcalm (W.Va.) at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Northwood, 7 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Holston at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
Rye Cove at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Sullivan East at Volunteer, 7:30 p.m.