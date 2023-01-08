Prep Schedule

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tazewell at River View (W.Va.), 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chilhowie at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Tazewell, 7:30 p.m.

Abingdon at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Grayson County at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.

Northwood at Patrick Henry, 7:30 p.m.

J.I. Burton at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Castlewood at Rye Cove, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Walker at Twin Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.

Grundy at Hurley, 7:30 p.m.

Richlands at Graham, 8 p.m.

Gate City at John Battle, 8 p.m.

Wise County Central at Lee High, 8 p.m.

Tennessee High at Unicoi County, 8 p.m.

Daniel Boone at West Ridge, 8 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Holston, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abingdon at Union, 6 p.m.

Virginia High at Tazewell, 6 p.m.

Grayson County at George Wythe, 6 p.m.

Northwood at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Holston, 6 p.m.

J.I. Burton at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Castlewood at Rye Cove, 6 p.m.

Thomas Walker at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.

Grundy at Hurley, 6 p.m.

Ridgeview at Honaker, 6 p.m.

Gate City at John Battle, 6:30 p.m.

Wise County Central at Lee High, 6:30 p.m.

Richlands at Graham, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee High at Unicoi County, 6:30 p.m.

Daniel Boone at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Twin Valley at Council, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Elizabethton, West Ridge, Volunteer at Tennessee High, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

Marion meet, 6 p.m.

