Prep Schedule

MONDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tazewell at River View (W.Va.), 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chilhowie at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Tazewell, 7:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Grayson County at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.
Northwood at Patrick Henry, 7:30 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
Castlewood at Rye Cove, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Twin Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Grundy at Hurley, 7:30 p.m.
Richlands at Graham, 8 p.m.
Gate City at John Battle, 8 p.m.
Wise County Central at Lee High, 8 p.m.
Tennessee High at Unicoi County, 8 p.m.
Daniel Boone at West Ridge, 8 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Holston, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abingdon at Union, 6 p.m.
Virginia High at Tazewell, 6 p.m.
Grayson County at George Wythe, 6 p.m.
Northwood at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Holston, 6 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Castlewood at Rye Cove, 6 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.
Grundy at Hurley, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Gate City at John Battle, 6:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at Lee High, 6:30 p.m.
Richlands at Graham, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee High at Unicoi County, 6:30 p.m.
Daniel Boone at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at Council, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Elizabethton, West Ridge, Volunteer at Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
Marion meet, 6 p.m.