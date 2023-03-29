THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Twin Springs at Lee High, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Marion, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Narrows, 5 p.m.
Castlewood at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
Union at Rye Cove, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Lee High at Castlewood, 4:30 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Union, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Marion, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Narrows, 5 p.m.
Tri-Cities Christian at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Tennessee High at Sullivan East, 5:30 p.m.
John Battle at Virginia High, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Patrick Henry at Lee High, 6 p.m.
Tennessee High at University School, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Galax at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marion at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Virginia High at John Battle, 5:30 p.m.
Galax at George Wythe, 5:30 p.m.
Tazewell at Bland County, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Eastside at Union, 4 p.m.
Lee High at Abingdon, 4 p.m. (at Emory & Henry)
Lebanon at Richlands, 4:30 p.m.
Unicoi County at West Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Gate City at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
Marion at Radford, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Union at Eastside, 4 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High, 4 p.m.
Virginia High at Gate City, 4 p.m.
Abingdon at Lee High, 4:30 p.m.
Richlands at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Radford at Marion, 5 p.m.
