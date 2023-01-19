Prep Schedule

Friday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lee High at Union, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, 7:15 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 7:30 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.
Holston at Northwood, 7:30 p.m.
Honaker at Grundy, 7:30 p.m.
East Ridge (Ky.) at Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Gate City at Abingdon, 8 p.m.
Ridgeview at Wise County Central, 8 p.m.
Sullivan East at Unicoi County, 8 p.m.
Tennessee High at Volunteer, 8 p.m.
West Ridge at Elizabethton, 8 p.m.
Eastside at Thomas Walker, 8 p.m.
Rye Cove at Twin Springs, 8:30 p.m.
George Wythe at Auburn, 8:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lee High at Union, 6 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 6 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Holston at Northwood, 6 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Castlewood, 6 p.m.
Honaker at Grundy, 6 p.m.
Council at Hurley, 6 p.m.
East Ridge (Ky.) at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview at Wise County Central, 6:30 p.m.
Gate City at Abingdon, 6:30 p.m.
Sullivan East at Unicoi County, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee High at Volunteer, 6:30 p.m.
West Ridge at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.
Eastside at Thomas Walker, 6:30 p.m.
Rye Cove at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Auburn, 7:15 p.m.
SWIMMING
Wytheville Community Center meet, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Abingdon in Christiansburg tournament