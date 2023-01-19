 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lee High at Union, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, 7:15 p.m.

Marion at Richlands, 7:30 p.m.

J.I. Burton at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.

Holston at Northwood, 7:30 p.m.

Honaker at Grundy, 7:30 p.m.

East Ridge (Ky.) at Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Gate City at Abingdon, 8 p.m.

Ridgeview at Wise County Central, 8 p.m.

Sullivan East at Unicoi County, 8 p.m.

Tennessee High at Volunteer, 8 p.m.

West Ridge at Elizabethton, 8 p.m.

Eastside at Thomas Walker, 8 p.m.

Rye Cove at Twin Springs, 8:30 p.m.

George Wythe at Auburn, 8:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lee High at Union, 6 p.m.

Marion at Richlands, 6 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Holston at Northwood, 6 p.m.

J.I. Burton at Castlewood, 6 p.m.

Honaker at Grundy, 6 p.m.

Council at Hurley, 6 p.m.

East Ridge (Ky.) at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.

Ridgeview at Wise County Central, 6:30 p.m.

Gate City at Abingdon, 6:30 p.m.

Sullivan East at Unicoi County, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee High at Volunteer, 6:30 p.m.

West Ridge at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.

Eastside at Thomas Walker, 6:30 p.m.

Rye Cove at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Auburn, 7:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

Wytheville Community Center meet, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Abingdon in Christiansburg tournament

