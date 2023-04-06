FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Tennessee High vs. George Rogers Clark (at Sevier County), 2:30 p.m.
Richlands at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
John Battle at Christiansburg, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at Lee High, 6 p.m.
Abingdon at Union, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Elizabethton at Gate City, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Tazewell at Wyoming East, W.Va., 5 p.m.
Betsy Layne (Ky.) at Twin Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Union, 7 p.m.
Gate City at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Sullivan East at NFS Tournament, at Unicoi County
BOYS SOCCER
Abingdon at Union, 7 p.m.
Gate City at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Abingdon at Union, 5 p.m.
Honaker at Marion, 5 p.m.,
Ridgeview at Tazewell, 5 p.m.
Gate City at John Battle, 5:30 p.m.
