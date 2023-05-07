MONDAY
BASEBALL
John Battle at Christiansburg, 5 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Wise County Central at Lee High, 6 p.m.
Castlewood at Eastside, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Fort Chiswell at Marion, 5 p.m.
Castlewood at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Honaker at Twin Valley, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Christiansburg at Abingdon, completion of suspended game, 6 p.m.
People are also reading…
Hurley at East Ridge (Ky.)
BOYS SOCCER
Patrick Henry at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Marion at Eastern Montgomery, 5:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Wise County Central meet, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Richlands at Twin Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Lee High at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Richlands at Twin Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Lee High, 4 p.m.
Twin Valley at Lebanon
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Lebanon at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Abingdon at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at John Battle, 6 p.m.
Holston at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 7 p.m.
Graham at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Grundy
SOFTBALL
John Battle at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Lebanon at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Graham at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 6 p.m.
Union at Gate City, 6:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Holston at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Tazewell
BOYS SOCCER
Rural Retreat at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Holston at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
Virginia High at Graham, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 7:30 p.m.
Gate City at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gate City at Union, 6 p.m.
Virginia High at Graham, 5 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 5:30 pm.
Lebanon at Tazewell, 5:30 p.m.
Carroll County at Honaker, 5:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at John Battle, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Region 1D Tournament: J.I. Burton at Grundy, 10 a.m.
Region 1D Tournament: Twin Valley vs. Thomas Walker (at UVa-Wise), 11 a.m.
Gate City at Union, 4 p.m.
Graham at Virginia High, 4:30 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at John Battle, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Union at Gate City, 4 p.m.
John Battle at Wise County Central, 4 p.m.
Virginia High at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 4:30 p.m.