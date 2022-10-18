 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Schedule

  • 0

WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Tennessee High in AA state volleyball

West Ridge in AAA state volleyball

Graham at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Holston, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Abingdon Invitational at Sugar Hollow Park, 3:45 p.m.

Oxbow Lake meet, 4 p.m.

***

FOOTBALL 

THURSDAY

Lebanon at Holston, 7 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Northwood, 7 p.m.

Pulaski County at Graham, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Sullivan East at Volunteer, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

West Ridge at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.

Marion at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Honaker, 7 p.m.

Grundy at Hurley, 7 p.m.

J.I. Burton at Castlewood, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Gap at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Eastside at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Chilhowie, 7 p.m

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Fifteen high school football games, 13 in Virginia and two in Tennessee will be played on Friday across the region. Check out who the favorites are. Let the arguments begin. 

Terrified fish throw themselves onto OBX beach

Terrified fish throw themselves onto OBX beach

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts