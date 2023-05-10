THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Richlands at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Abingdon at Union, 6 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Virginia High at Marion, 7 p.m.
Castlewood at Rye Cove
SOFTBALL
Graham at Tazewell, 5 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Castlewood at Rye Cove, 5 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
John Battle at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Grundy
BOYS SOCCER
John Battle at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Graham, 7 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 8 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tazewell at Graham, 5 p.m.
John Battle at Lee High, 5:30 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Ridgeview
BOYS TENNIS
Virginia High at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Graham at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marion at Virginia High, 4:30 p.m.
Tazewell at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Lebanon