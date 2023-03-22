THURSDAY
BASEBALL
West Ridge vs. Knox Catholic (at Jefferson County HS), 4:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Tennessee High, 5 p.m.
Johnson County at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
Galax at Holston, 6:15 p.m.
Montcalm (W.Va.) at Twin Valley
John Battle at Providence Academy
SOFTBALL
Patrick Henry at Unaka, 4:30 p.m.
University School at Sullivan East, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Honaker, 5 p.m.
Tennessee High at Lebanon, 5:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at Jenkins (Ky.), 6 p.m.
People are also reading…
Northwood at Virginia High, 6:30 p.m.
Graham at James Monroe, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
John Battle at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
Honaker at Tazewell, 6 p.m.
Tennessee High at Unicoi County, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Marion at Graham, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Giles, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lebanon at Richlands, 5:30 p.m.
Marion at Graham, 5:30 p.m.
George Wythe at Giles, 5:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Honaker, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
John Battle at Virginia High, 4 p.m.
Union at Lee High, 4 p.m.
Abingdon at Gate City, 4:30 p.m.
Graham at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
George Wythe at Giles
GIRLS TENNIS
Virginia High at John Battle, 4 p.m.
Lebanon at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Eastside at Richlands, 4:30 p.m.
Lee High at Union (at Mountain Empire Community College), 4 p.m.
Gate City at Abingdon (At Emory & Henry), 4:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Giles at George Wythe
TRACK & FIELD
Matt Newton/Anna Cooper Memorial, at Tennessee High