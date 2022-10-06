 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Friday

Football 

David Crockett at West Ridge, 7 p.m.

Volunteer at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.

Abingdon at Marion, 7 p.m.

Tazewell at Richlands, 7 p.m.

Wise County Central at John Battle, 7 p.m.

Union at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Grundy, 7 p.m.

Honaker at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

Castlewood at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Eastside at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Holston, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Northwood, 7 p.m.

J.I. Burton at Lee High, 7 p.m.

Union County at Sullivan East, 7:30 p.m.

