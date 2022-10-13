 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Daniel Boone at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.

West Ridge at Morristown East, 7 p.m.

Marion at Richlands, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Gate City at Lee High, 7 p.m.

Wise County Central at Union, 7 p.m.

Castlewood at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Phelps (Ky.) at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.

Holston at Northwood, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Galax, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Grundy at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.

Twin Springs at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Honaker at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Tazewell at Bluefield, W.Va., 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Twin Valley at Phelps (Ky.), 6 p.m. 

