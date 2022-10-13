Prep Schedule

FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Daniel Boone at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.
West Ridge at Morristown East, 7 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Gate City at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at Union, 7 p.m.
Castlewood at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Phelps (Ky.) at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.
Holston at Northwood, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Galax, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Grundy at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Twin Springs at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Bluefield, W.Va., 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Twin Valley at Phelps (Ky.), 6 p.m.