WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Honaker at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Union at Eastside, 6 p.m.
River View (W.Va.) at Twin Valley
SOFTBALL
Unicoi County at West Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Honaker at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Sullivan East at Tennessee High, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Union at Gate City, 4 p.m.
Virginia High at John Battle, 4 p.m.
River View at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
GIRLS TENNIS
Gate City at Union, 4 p.m.
John Battle at Virginia High, 4 p.m.
River View at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bullitt Park meet, 4 p.m.
Patrick Henry meet, 4 p.m.
Grundy meet, 4 p.m.
Giles meet
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Twin Springs at Thomas Walker, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Sullivan East at Volunteer, 6:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Holston, 6:30 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Graham, 7 p.m.
Tennessee High at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Eastside at Castlewood, 4:30 p.m.
Twin Springs at Thomas Walker, 5 p.m.
Chilhowie at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Cherokee at John Battle, 5:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Graham, 6 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 6:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Holston, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Hurley
BOYS SOCCER
Patrick Henry vs. Holston (at The Meadows, Abingdon), 5 p.m.
Sullivan East at Daniel Boone, 6 p.m.
Grundy at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lebanon at John Battle, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
John Battle at Lee High, 4 p.m.
Sullivan East at Volunteer, 4 p.m.
Marion at Richlands, 4:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
Eastside at Castlewood
GIRLS TENNIS
Graham at Virginia High, 4 p.m.
Lee High at John Battle, 4 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 4:30 p.m.