TUESDAY
FOOTBALL
Scrimmage: Union at Elizabethton, 6:15 p.m.
GOLF
Tennessee High vs. Abingdon, at Glenrochie County Club
WEDNESDAY
FOOTBALL
Scrimmage: Rye Cove, Claiborne County at Unaka
GOLF
Sullivan East, Tennessee High, Volunteer, at Tri-Cities Golf Club
Marion, Abingdon at George Wythe, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
People are also reading…
Scrimmages
Grundy, John Battle at Chilhowie, 4:30 p.m.
Tazewell at Carroll County
GOLF
Tennessee High vs. West Ridge, at Warriors Path
SWD match at Virginia High, Clear Creek
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
Scrimmages
Virginia High at Tennessee High, 8 p.m.
Twin Springs at Harlan (Ky.)
Marion at Honaker
Cumberland Gap at Lee High
Lebanon at Wise County Central
Ridgeview at Letcher County Central (Ky.)
Jamborees
George Wythe Jamboree
George Wythe Jamboree
4 p.m. – George Wythe vs. Floyd County; Grayson County vs. Mt. Airy (N.C.)
5 p.m. – Galax vs. Rural Retreat; Narrows vs. Richlands
6 p.m. – Holston vs. J.I. Burton; Mt. Airy (N.C.) vs. Floyd County
7 p.m. – Galax vs. Narrows; Grayson County vs. Richlands
8 p.m. – George Wythe vs. Holston; Rural Retreat vs. J.I. Burton
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Scrimmages
Graham at Greenbrier East (W.Va.)
Jamborees
Hurley, Patrick Henry, Eastside, Northwood, Castlewood at Twin Valley