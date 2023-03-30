FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Graham at Richlands, 4:30 p.m.
Gate City at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Twin Springs, 5 p.m.
Galax at George Wythe, 5 p.m.
Lebanon at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at River View (W.Va.) Tournament
SOFTBALL
Elizabethton at Union, 5 p.m.
Twin Springs at Virginia High, 5 p.m.
Holston at J.I. Burton, 5 p.m.
Galax at George Wythe, 5 p.m.
Eastside at Letcher County Central (Ky.), 6 p.m.
- Local Briefs: SWCC baseball makes coaching change; E&H releases 2023 football schedule
- PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside earns revenge against PH; Previous unbeatens Tennessee High (baseball), Holston (softball) fall; Wise Central's Baker drives in eight; Ben Hahn (Patrick Henry), Porter Gobble (John Battle), Madelyn Dye (Honaker) also star
- PREP ROUNDUP: John Battle boys soccer, baseball teams win; Jake Witcher (Sullivan East), Aidan James (Virginia High), Kaylie Hughes (Tennessee High), Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) also among Thursday's stars
- Serious crash blocked I-81 Sunday night
- PREP ROUNDUP: Marion, Rye Cove softball teams hold opponents hitless; Harmon gets first win as Battle's softball boss; Abingdon, Tennessee High baseball teams still unbeaten
- PREP ROUNDUP: Patrick Henry edges Honaker; Chilhowie's Jeff Robinson notches 300th win; Holston softball is 4-0; Drew Hoover (West Ridge), Clay Ward (Eastside), Arin Rife (Richlands), Julia Barton (Honaker) also among stars
- Bristol woman lands first lead role in new film
- Hughes immersed in spreading the region's music, culture
- PREP SOCCER: Poku shines as Virginia High boys blank Tennessee High; VHS girls beat John Battle
- PREP BOYS HOOPS: Jeff Austin (Holston), Ryan Potts (Lebanon) step down as head coaches
- School project showcases heritage
- PREP BASEBALL: Price right for Vikings in 6-1 win over Lebanon Pioneers
- Baserunning carries John Battle past Providence
- PREP BASEBALL: Evan Mutter mashes as THS Vikings stop Sullivan East, move to 8-0
- Region isn't yet out of the woods with COVID-19
Wise County Central at Gate City, 6:30 p.m.
Christiansburg at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Eastman Invitational (Kingsport)
GIRLS SOCCER
John Battle at Ridgeview, 5 p.m.
Lee High at Abingdon, 5:30 p.m.
Gate City at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Chuckey-Doak at Sullivan East, 6 p.m.
Mountain Mission at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
John Battle at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Lee High at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Gate City at Wise County Central, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tennessee High in Tri-Cities Classic
TRACK & FIELD
Radford All-American Relays
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!