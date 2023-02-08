THURSDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jenkins (Ky.) at Hurley, 7:30 p.m.
George Wythe at Fort Chiswell, 8:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Council at Northwood, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Fort Chiswell, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Region 1D Tournament at Grundy
FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Holston at Grundy, 6:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at John Battle, 7:30 p.m.
Castlewood at J.I. Burton, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Springs at Rye Cove, 7:45 p.m.
People are also reading…
Gate City at Union, 8 p.m.
Abingdon at Ridgeview, 8 p.m.
Graham at Tazewell, 8 p.m.
Virginia High at Marion, 8 p.m.
David Crockett at Sullivan East, 8 p.m.
Cherokee at Tennessee High, 8 p.m.
West Ridge at Volunteer, 8 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Eastside, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Richlands at Mountain Mission, 6:30 p.m.
Gate City at Union, 6 p.m.
Graham at Tazewell, 6 p.m.
Castlewood at J.I. Burton, 6 p.m.
Twin Springs at Rye Cove, 6 p.m.
Twin Valley at Eastside, 6:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at John Battle, 6:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Marion, 6:30 p.m.
David Crockett at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
West Ridge at Volunteer, 6:30 p.m.
Castlewood Christian at Council, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Blue Ridge CDJR Last Chance meet at Abingdon
WRESTING
Abingdon in Region 3D tournament