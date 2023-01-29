 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep Schedule

  • 0

MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Richlands at Holston, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tazewell at Grundy, 6 p.m.

Holston at Northwood, 6 p.m.

Council at Wise County Christian, 7 p.m.

Graham at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Abingdon meet

TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

John Battle at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Tazewell at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Valley at Hurley, 7:30 p.m.

Northwood at Chilhowie, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Rural Retreat, 7:30 p.m.

Rye Cove at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.

Holston at Patrick Henry, 7:45 p.m.

Wise County Central at Abingdon, 8 p.m.

Richlands at Virginia High, 8 p.m.

Tennessee High at Sullivan East, 8 p.m.

West Ridge at David Crockett, 8 p.m.

Eastside at J.I. Burton, 8 p.m.

Twin Springs at Thomas Walker, 8:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

John Battle at Union, 6 p.m.

Richlands at Virginia High, 6 p.m.

Tazewell at Marion, 6 p.m.

Twin Valley at Hurley, 6 p.m.

Holston at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.

Lebanon at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.

Rye Cove at Castlewood, 6 p.m.

Wise County Central at Abingdon, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee High at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.

West Ridge at David Crockett, 6:30 p.m.

Eastside at J.I. Burton, 6:30 p.m.

Twin Springs at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.

Honaker at Council, 7 p.m.

