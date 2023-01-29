Prep Schedule

MONDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Richlands at Holston, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tazewell at Grundy, 6 p.m.
Holston at Northwood, 6 p.m.
Council at Wise County Christian, 7 p.m.
Graham at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
TUESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
John Battle at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Tazewell at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at Hurley, 7:30 p.m.
Northwood at Chilhowie, 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Rural Retreat, 7:30 p.m.
Rye Cove at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.
Holston at Patrick Henry, 7:45 p.m.
Wise County Central at Abingdon, 8 p.m.
Richlands at Virginia High, 8 p.m.
Tennessee High at Sullivan East, 8 p.m.
West Ridge at David Crockett, 8 p.m.
Eastside at J.I. Burton, 8 p.m.
Twin Springs at Thomas Walker, 8:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
John Battle at Union, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Tazewell at Marion, 6 p.m.
Twin Valley at Hurley, 6 p.m.
Holston at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.
Rye Cove at Castlewood, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at Abingdon, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee High at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.
West Ridge at David Crockett, 6:30 p.m.
Eastside at J.I. Burton, 6:30 p.m.
Twin Springs at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Council, 7 p.m.
