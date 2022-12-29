 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Schedule

  • 0

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Graham at Martinsville, 2 p.m.

Twin Valley at Jenkins (Ky.), 4 p.m.

KACHEA at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Montgomery at Rural Retreat, 7:30 p.m.

Abingdon in Northside tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Twin Valley at Jenkins (Ky.), 1 p.m.

Richlands at Abingdon, 6 p.m.

Narrows at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.

Lee High at Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Gate City at Cloudland, 7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Tennessee High in Sunshine Classic, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Grundy in Gatlinburg Tournament

WRESTLING

Richlands tournament, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McClung featured in G League doc

McClung featured in G League doc

The second episode of the docuseries “The Break” drops today on the NBA G League’s social media channels and former Gate City High School star…

Stiltner steps down as Grundy girls coach

Stiltner steps down as Grundy girls coach

Just a month into her third season at the helm of the girls basketball program at Grundy High School, head coach Hannah Stiltner has resigned her position leading the Golden Wave.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts