Prep Schedule

FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Graham at Martinsville, 2 p.m.
Twin Valley at Jenkins (Ky.), 4 p.m.
KACHEA at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Montgomery at Rural Retreat, 7:30 p.m.
Abingdon in Northside tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Twin Valley at Jenkins (Ky.), 1 p.m.
Richlands at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
Narrows at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Gate City at Cloudland, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee High in Sunshine Classic, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Grundy in Gatlinburg Tournament
WRESTLING
Richlands tournament, 6 p.m.