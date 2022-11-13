Prep Schedule

MONDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tri-Cities Christian at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A few decades ago, Louis Perna II wanted see the country and figured the best way to behold it would be by foot.
Virginia High School League basketball teams could officially begin practice Monday, but one varsity program in Southwest Virginia won’t be on…
“What impressed me the most wasn’t that he was the best player on the field. I knew that before the game,” said Marion coach Jack Ginn. “But he was able to [impact] the game in multiple ways in big ways.
ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Virginia Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 in favor of a resolution Tuesday night declaring the county to b…
Abingdon, Holston and Graham all won VHSL regional football championships in 2021 and are back in the postseason to defend those titles.
Check out the predictions for the eight VHSL playoff games that are slated to be held over the next two days, one tonight in Grundy and the other seven on Sunday.
The Virginia High Bearcats lost their leader to a serious injury on Saturday night, but the resilient and gutsy bunch from Bristol made sure they didn’t endure a season-ending loss as well.
Thomas Jones became a legend on the football field in Southwest Virginia, at the University of Virginia and in the NFL, and has continued to make impact in other walks of life.
It’s one of the most potent moves in far Southwest Virginia football and Graham running back Ty’Drez Clements busted it out Thursday night at Mitchell Stadium.
The opening round of the Virginia High School League football playoffs will be a three-day event in these parts.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.