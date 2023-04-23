MONDAY
BASEBALL
Unicoi County at Sullivan East, 5 p.m.
Rye Cove at Castlewood, 5 p.m.
Twin Springs at J.I. Burton, 5 p.m.
Eastside at Thomas Walker, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Holston, 5 p.m.
Volunteer at Tennessee High, 6 p.m.
Gate City vs. University High (at Milligan), 6 p.m.
West Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett, 6 p.m.
John Battle at Union, 6 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Richlands in Coppinger tournament (Bluefield)
SOFTBALL
Rye Cove at Castlewood, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at Marion, 5 p.m.
Eastern Montgomery at George Wythe, 5 p.m.
Thomas Walker at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Holston, 5 p.m.
Unicoi County at Sullivan East, 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee High at Cherokee, 5:30 p.m.
Hampton at West Ridge, 5:30 p.m.
Honaker at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 6:30 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Twin Valley
BOYS SOCCER
Narrows at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
West Ridge at Volunteer, 6 p.m.
Virginia High at Richlands, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Auburn, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union at Tazewell, 5 p.m.
Virginia High at Richlands, 5:30 p.m.
George Wythe at Auburn, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Oak Hill Academy at Sullivan East, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Gate City, 4 p.m.
Union at Wise County Central, 4 p.m.
West Ridge at Morristown East, 4 p.m.
George Wythe at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at Richlands, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wise County Central at Union, 4 p.m.
Gate City at Virginia High, 4 p.m.
Twin Valley at Richlands, 3:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
West Ridge at Morristown Invitational
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Marion vs Tazewell in Coppinger tournament, Bowen Field, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Union, 5 p.m.
Elizabethton at Sullivan East, 5 p.m.
George Wythe at Galax, 5 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
West Ridge at David Crockett, 6 p.m.
Abingdon at Lee High, 6 p.m.
Wise County Central at Gate City, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Holston, 6:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Gate City at Wise County Central, 4:30 p.m.
Daniel Boone at West Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Hurley at Honaker (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
John Battle at Ridgeview, 5 p.m.
Twin Valley at Montcalm (W.Va.), 5 p.m.
George Wythe at Galax, 5 p.m.
Twin Springs at J.I. Burton, 5 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Northwood at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Tennessee High at Volunteer, 5:30 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
Lee High at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Holston, 6:15 p.m.
Tazewell at Graham, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Holston at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Sullivan East at Volunteer, 6 p.m.
Tennessee High at Unicoi County, 6 p.m.
Honaker at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.
Graham at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Marion, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Abingdon at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Wise County Central at Gate City, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Virginia High at Marion, 5 p.m.
Graham at Tazewell, 5:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at John Battle, 5:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Lee High, 5:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at Gate City, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Sullivan East at Cherokee, 3:30 p.m.
Union at Eastside, 4 p.m.
Science Hill at Tennessee High, 4 p.m.
Abingdon at Lee High, 4 p.m.
Ridgeview at John Battle, 4 p.m.
West Ridge at Elizabethton, 4 p.m.
Richlands at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m
Tazewell at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 4:30 p.m.
Wise County Central at Gate City, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lee High at Abingdon, 4 p.m.
Eastside at Union, 4 p.m.
John Battle at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.
Lebanon at Richlands, 4:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Graham at Tazewell, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Virginia High meet, 4 p.m.
West Ridge at Morristown Invitational