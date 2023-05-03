THURSDAY
BASEBALL
Marion at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Letcher County (Ky.) at Wise County Central, 5 p.m.
Twin Springs at Castlewood, 5 p.m.
Lebanon at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Bluefield at Abingdon, 5 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Gate City at Lee High, 6 p.m.
Virginia High at John Battle, 6 p.m.
Rye Cove at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Richlands at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Union at John Battle, 5 p.m.
Twin Springs at Castlewood, 5 p.m.
Rye Cove at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Lebanon at Chilhowie, 5 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Northwood, 5 p.m.
Marion at Graham, 6:30 p.m.
Richlands at Tazewell, 4 p.m.
Grundy at Hurley
BOYS SOCCER
Graham at Marion, 6 p.m.
Sullivan East at West Greene, 6 p.m.
West Ridge at David Crockett, 6 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Tazewell at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Abingdon at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Radford at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
Gate City at Virginia High, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Graham at Marion, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Abingdon at John Battle, 5:30 p.m.
Tazewell at Richlands, 5:30 p.m.
Gate City at Virginia High, 6:30 p.m
BOYS TENNIS
Abingdon at John Battle, 4:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Union, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Union at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.
Lee High at Gate City, 4 p.m.
John Battle at Abingdon, 4:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Rural Retreat