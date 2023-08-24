SATURDAY
Virginia High Invitational
Run for the Hills, at South Holston Dam
Elementary Race: 10:45 a.m.
Middle School Girls: 11:15 a.m.
Middle School Boys: 11:45 a.m.
MONDAY
Tennessee High at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.
Knox Catholic at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
John Battle at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Science Hill at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Marion at Northwood, 7:30 p.m.
West Ridge vs. Volunteer, at Bays Mountain GC
TUESDAY
Greeneville at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee High, David Crockett at Daniel Boone, 6:30 p.m.
West Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett, 6:30 p.m.
Grundy at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Bland County at Graham, 7:30 p.m.
Sullivan East at Greeneville, 6 p.m.
Chuckey-Doak at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Volunteer, West Ridge vs. Tennessee High, at Country Club of Bristol
Mountain 7 District match at Lonesome Pine Country Club
