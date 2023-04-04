WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Marion at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Gate City at John Battle, 6 p.m.
Rye Cove at Union, 6 p.m.
Tazewell at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at River View (W.Va.)
SOFTBALL
West Ridge at Sullivan East, 4:30 p.m. (DH)
Marion at Rural Retreat, 5 p.m.
Volunteer at Tennessee High, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Tazewell at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
George Wythe at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Wise County Central meet, 5 p.m.
Auburn meet
BOYS TENNIS
Radford at Marion, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marion at Radford, 5 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell
Lebanon at Twin Valley
Council at Honaker