Prep Schedule

THURSDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cornerstone Christian at Holston, 6:30 p.m.
Montcalm (W.Va.) at Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Bland County, 8:30 p.m.
Hurley at Jenkins (Ky.)
West Ridge in Knox Carter Christmas Classic
Abingdon in Northside tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Twin Springs at Honaker, 3 p.m.
Montcalm (W.Va.) at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Bland County, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Holston at Rye Cove, 7:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Hurley at Jenkins (Ky.)
Tennessee High in Sunshine Classic (Daytona Beach, Fla.)
Grundy in Gatlinburg Tournament
Eastside in Cherokee, N.C. Tournament