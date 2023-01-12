Prep Schedule

FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marion at Tazewell, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Holston, 7:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Chilhowie at Northwood, 7:30 p.m.
Eastside at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.
Lee High at Gate City, 8 p.m.
John Battle at Abingdon, 8 p.m.
Sullivan East at Tennessee High, 8 p.m.
David Crockett at West Ridge, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wise County Central at Letcher County Central, Ky., 6 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at George Wythe, 6 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Holston, 6 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Castlewood, 6 p.m.
John Battle at Abingdon, 6:30 p.m.
Marion at Tazewell, 6 p.m.
Sullivan East at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
David Crockett at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Council at Honaker, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Ed Cressel Classic tournament at Virginia High, 4 p.m.
Grundy in Virginia Duals (Hampton)
INDOOR TRACK
Roanoke College meet
ETSU meet
SWIMMING
George Wythe meet