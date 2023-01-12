 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Schedule

  • 0

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marion at Tazewell, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Holston, 7:30 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Chilhowie at Northwood, 7:30 p.m.

Eastside at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.

Lee High at Gate City, 8 p.m.

John Battle at Abingdon, 8 p.m.

Sullivan East at Tennessee High, 8 p.m.

David Crockett at West Ridge, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wise County Central at Letcher County Central, Ky., 6 p.m.

People are also reading…

Fort Chiswell at George Wythe, 6 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Holston, 6 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Eastside at Castlewood, 6 p.m.

John Battle at Abingdon, 6:30 p.m.

Marion at Tazewell, 6 p.m.

Sullivan East at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.

David Crockett at West Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Council at Honaker, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Ed Cressel Classic tournament at Virginia High, 4 p.m.

Grundy in Virginia Duals (Hampton)

INDOOR TRACK

Roanoke College meet

ETSU meet

SWIMMING

George Wythe meet

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts