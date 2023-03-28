WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Galax at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell, 5 p.m.
Virginia High at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Tennessee High, 5:30 p.m.
Virginia High at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Galax at Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Science Hill at West Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell, 5 p.m.
Gate City at Eastside, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Christiansburg at Abingdon, 7 p.m. (at The Meadows)
BOYS TENNIS
Lebanon at Richlands, 4:30 p.m.
West Ridge at Volunteer, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Richlands at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Grundy meet, 4:30 p.m.
Lee High meet, 5 p.m.
George Wythe meet, 4:30 p.m.
Eastside meet
Carroll County meet
Patrick Henry meet