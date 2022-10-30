 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Schedule

  • 0

WEDNESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

VHSL Region 2D meet at Sugar Hollow Park, 11 a.m.

VHSL Region 1D meet at Wise County Fairgrounds, 2 p.m.

VHSL Region 1C meet at Blacksburg High School

THURSDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

TSSAA State Class A-AA Cross Country Championships, Sanders Ferry Park, Hendersonville (Girls, 2:50 p.m.; Boys, 3:40 p.m.)

VHSL Region 3D meet at Smith River Complex (Axton), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

TSSAA Playoffs: Tennessee High at Knox Central, 7 p.m.

Graham at Marion, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Richlands at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

Lee High at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Union at John Battle, 7 p.m.

Grundy at Wise County Central, 7 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at Honaker, 7 p.m.

Eastside at Castlewood, 7 p.m.

Twin Springs at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.

Northwood at Patrick Henry (at Emory & Henry College), 7 p.m.

Chilhowie at Holston, 7 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

TSSAA State Class AAA Cross Country Championships, Sanders Ferry Park, Hendersonville (Girls, 2:50 p.m.; Boys, 340 p.m.)

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep football predictions

Prep football predictions

The final week of the regular season has arrived in Northeast Tennessee. It is the penultimate week in Southwest Virginia. Check out the predictions for tonight's high school football games on both sides of the state line. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts