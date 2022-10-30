Prep Schedule

WEDNESDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
VHSL Region 2D meet at Sugar Hollow Park, 11 a.m.
VHSL Region 1D meet at Wise County Fairgrounds, 2 p.m.
VHSL Region 1C meet at Blacksburg High School
THURSDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
TSSAA State Class A-AA Cross Country Championships, Sanders Ferry Park, Hendersonville (Girls, 2:50 p.m.; Boys, 3:40 p.m.)
VHSL Region 3D meet at Smith River Complex (Axton), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
TSSAA Playoffs: Tennessee High at Knox Central, 7 p.m.
Graham at Marion, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Lee High at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Union at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Wise County Central, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Twin Springs at Rye Cove, 7 p.m.
Northwood at Patrick Henry (at Emory & Henry College), 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Holston, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
TSSAA State Class AAA Cross Country Championships, Sanders Ferry Park, Hendersonville (Girls, 2:50 p.m.; Boys, 340 p.m.)