Prep Schedule

Monday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twin Valley at Rye Cove, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.
River View (W.Va.) at Grundy, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lebanon at Castlewood, 6 p.m.
Wise County Christian at Council, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Patrick Henry at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Richlands, 7:30 p.m.
John Battle at Wise County Central, 7:30 p.m.
Giles at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Holston, 7:30 p.m.
Northwood at Rural Retreat, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at Grundy, 7:30 p.m.
Honaker at Hurley, 7:30 p.m.
Graham at Marion, 8 p.m.
Union at Gate City, 8 p.m.
Ridgeview at Abingdon, 8 p.m.
Volunteer at Sullivan East, 8 p.m.
Elizabethton at Tennessee High, 8 p.m.
West Ridge at Science Hill, 8 p.m.
Twin Springs at Eastside, 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tazewell at Richlands, 6 p.m.
Graham at Marion, 6 p.m.
Union at Gate City, 6 p.m.
Giles at George Wythe, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Holston, 6 p.m.
Northwood at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.
Twin Valley at Grundy, 6 p.m.
Honaker at Hurley, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview at Abingdon, 6:30 p.m.
John Battle at Wise County Central, 6:30 p.m.
Volunteer at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
West Ridge at Science Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Twin Springs at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Lee High, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Tennessee High, Sullivan East, Greeneville at David Crockett
West Ridge, Elizabethton at Science Hill
Honaker match
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Abingdon meet, 6 p.m.