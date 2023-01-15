 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep Schedule

  • 0

Monday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Twin Valley at Rye Cove, 6 p.m.

Lebanon at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.

River View (W.Va.) at Grundy, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lebanon at Castlewood, 6 p.m.

Wise County Christian at Council, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Patrick Henry at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Tazewell at Richlands, 7:30 p.m.

John Battle at Wise County Central, 7:30 p.m.

Giles at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Holston, 7:30 p.m.

Northwood at Rural Retreat, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Valley at Grundy, 7:30 p.m.

Honaker at Hurley, 7:30 p.m.

Graham at Marion, 8 p.m.

Union at Gate City, 8 p.m.

Ridgeview at Abingdon, 8 p.m.

Volunteer at Sullivan East, 8 p.m.

Elizabethton at Tennessee High, 8 p.m.

West Ridge at Science Hill, 8 p.m.

Twin Springs at Eastside, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tazewell at Richlands, 6 p.m.

Graham at Marion, 6 p.m.

Union at Gate City, 6 p.m.

Giles at George Wythe, 6 p.m.

Lebanon at Holston, 6 p.m.

Northwood at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.

Twin Valley at Grundy, 6 p.m.

Honaker at Hurley, 6 p.m.

Ridgeview at Abingdon, 6:30 p.m.

John Battle at Wise County Central, 6:30 p.m.

Volunteer at Sullivan East, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.

West Ridge at Science Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Twin Springs at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Lee High, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Tennessee High, Sullivan East, Greeneville at David Crockett

West Ridge, Elizabethton at Science Hill

Honaker match

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Abingdon meet, 6 p.m.

