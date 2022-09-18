 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

PREP SCHEDULE (Sept. 19-25)

  • 0

Tuesday, Sept. 20

VOLLEYBALL

Sullivan East at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.

West Ridge at Science Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Holston at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Northwood at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Rye Cove at Castlewood, 7 p.m.

Eastside at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.

Hurley at Council, 7 p.m.

Grundy at Honaker, 7 p.m.

Mount View (W.Va.) at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

Union at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Carroll County at Marion, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Graham, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sullivan East at Volunteer, 6 p.m.

West Ridge at Chuckey-Doak, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

Hogoheegee District Tournament at Wytheville Golf Club

Black Diamond District Tournament at Willowbrook Country Club

Southwest District match at Fincastle Country Club

