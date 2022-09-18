PREP SCHEDULE (Sept. 19-25)

Tuesday, Sept. 20
VOLLEYBALL
Sullivan East at Tennessee High, 6:30 p.m.
West Ridge at Science Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Holston at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Northwood at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Rye Cove at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Eastside at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Hurley at Council, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Mount View (W.Va.) at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Union at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at Marion, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Graham, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sullivan East at Volunteer, 6 p.m.
West Ridge at Chuckey-Doak, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
Hogoheegee District Tournament at Wytheville Golf Club
Black Diamond District Tournament at Willowbrook Country Club
Southwest District match at Fincastle Country Club