Prep Schedule for Sept. 21

Wednesday, Sept. 21
VOLLEYBALL
Honaker at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at George Wythe, 7:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Council meet
Wilderness Road meet (Ewing)
Graham meet
The Between the Vines Music and Cultural Festival is between happening — or not.
A local pastor is behind bars after the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of an alleged sexual assault.
The Bristol Virginia City Council agreed 4-1 to sell the former Robert E. Lee Elementary School building to Shew Holdings LLC Tuesday. The pla…
The foundation is built. Terri Anne (Hill) Funk looks to keep building.
Another week of high school football begins on Friday night. Check out the Bristol Herald Courier list of predictions for the 16 games in the two-state area.
Finn Medley would like nothing better than to grow up and play football with the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
A single vehicle crash on Campground Road has claimed the life of a Bristol, Virginia man.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Board of Education had a lengthy discussion Thursday night about a potentially multi-million dolla…
Brody Jones scored an overtime touchdown to lead Virginia High to a thrilling 38-35 win over Wise County Central. That was one of 14 games in the high school roundup on Friday night.
