TUESDAY
FOOTBALL
Scrimmage: Union at Elizabethton, 6:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
FOOTBALL
Scrimmage: Rye Cove, Claiborne County at Unaka
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
FOOTBALL
Scrimmages
Grundy, John Battle at Chilhowie, 4:30 p.m.
Tazewell at Carroll County
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
FOOTBALL
Scrimmages
Twin Springs at Harlan (Ky.)
Marion at Honaker
Cumberland Gap at Lee High
Lebanon at Wise County Central
Ridgeview at Letcher County Central (Ky.)
Jamborees
George Wythe Jamboree
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Scrimmages
Graham at Greenbrier East (W.Va.)
Jamborees
Hurley, Patrick Henry, Eastside, Northwood, Castlewood at Twin Valley