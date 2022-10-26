 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Prep Schedle

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

Lee High at John Battle, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Tennessee High at Cherokee, 7 p.m.

West Ridge at Jefferson County, 7 p.m.

Abingdon at Union, 7 p.m.

Gate City at Wise County Central, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Marion, 7 p.m.

Graham at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

David Crockett at Richlands, 7 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Montcalm (W.Va.) at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Honaker at Northwood, 7 p.m.

Roanoke Catholic at Castlewood, 7 p.m.

Thomas Walker at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Holston at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at George Wythe, 7 p.m.

Rye Cove at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.

Sullivan East at Volunteer, 7:30 p.m.

