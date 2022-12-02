 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Roundup

Prep Roundup

GIRLS

Rural Retreat 53, Fort Chiswell 42

Caroline Cox canned seven 3s to finish with 21 points and Brelyn Moore added nine points and 14 rebounds to lead the Indians to a non-district road win over the Pioneers.

Annabelle Fiscus added 10 points for the 3-0 Indians.

Fort Chiswell (1-1) was paced by Blair Jackson with 15 points and 10 from Madison Akers.

Tri-Cities Christian 56, Bethel Christian 30

Michaela Dixon had herself game, providing 28 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots in the Eagles’ win over Bethel Christian.

Cianna McCready added six points, 14 rebounds and three assists, Bella Bosken tallied eight points, eight boards and six steals and Grace Williams contributed seven points and nine boards.

Bethel Christian, located in Spruce Pine, N.C., was led by Ani Peight with 13 points.

