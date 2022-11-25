East beats East in Food City Classic

Ella Wampler scored 12 points and Harmony Sullivan added 10 to lead Morristown East to a 50-39 Food City Thanksgiving Classic victory over Sullivan East on Friday night.
Eight games will be played today to complete the weeklong event, with the Patriots slated to play Unaka at 4 p.m.
Sullivan East (3-4) was led by Jenna Hare with 20 points.
Morristown West 61, West Ridge 49
The Wolves dropped a decision to the Trojans.
West Ridge will play South Greene today at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS
Lakeway Christian 77, Sullivan East 50
Shajai Jackson scored 21 points as Lakeway Christian stomped Sullivan East in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic.
People are also reading…
Drake Fisher had 13 points for Sullivan East, which hosts Tri-Cities Christian today at 8:30 p.m.
***
*Schedule at Sullivan East for Saturday
10 am -- Volunteer vs Sullivan East (JV Boys)
11:30 am -- Science Hill vs Volunteer
1:00 pm -- Daniel Boone vs Cloudland
2:30 pm -- Bearden vs Morristown West
4:00 pm -- Unaka vs Sullivan East
5:30 pm -- West Ridge vs South Greene
7:00 pm -- Dobyns-Bennett vs Bearden
8:30 pm -- Tri-Cities Christian vs Sullivan East (Varsity Boys)